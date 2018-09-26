Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will remain, despite jail term

Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will remain in situ, despite the actor’s recent conviction for sex offences.

The Cosby Show creator was yesterday sentenced to between three and 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting university administrator Andrea Constand in 2004, one of many women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

He was awarded his star on the Los Angeles landmark in 1977, and according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the 15 blocks it takes up on Hollywood Boulevard, it will remain in place.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present,” it said in a statement.

“Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent.

“The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments.

“It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”

Since news of the allegations facing Cosby broke, his star has been vandalised several times, most recently earlier this month, when the words ‘serial rapist’ were scrawled across it.

‘Hundreds’ are said to have signed a petition created by the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable to have the star removed, according to CBS News.

Donald Trump’s star on the walk has also been vandalised several times too.

