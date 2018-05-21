Bill Gold, designer of iconic posters for The Exorcist and A Clockwork Orange, dies at 97

Bill Gold, the designer behind some of the most iconic movie posters in movie history, has died at the age of 97.

According to reports, he passed away at his home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, yesterday.

Gold spent seven decades making movie posters, starting out at Warner Bros in the 1940s, and amassing more than 2000 designs over his career.

Read more: Classic movie posters worth £250,000 heading for auction

His first iconic work was the poster for Casablanca in 1942, one of many posters for a Best Picture Oscar winner, with others including My Fair Lady, The Sting, Platoon and Unforgiven.

(Credit: Warner Bros) More

He was a regular collaborator with Clint Eastwood too, beginning with the poster for Dirty Harry in 1971, and going on to work with him on The Enforcer, The Outlaw Josey Wales and Pale Rider.

He also worked on posters for Hitchcock (Dial M For Murder), Fellini (8 ½), Altman (McCabe and Mrs Miller) and Scorsese (Goodfellas).

Among his most iconic creations, however, were the striking posters for Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange in 1971 and The Exorcist in 1973.

Malcolm McDowell, star of Kubrick’s movie, tweeted:

RIP Bill Gold, the talented artist who designed the poster for A Clockwork Orange, among many others. pic.twitter.com/OSEbtEboqC — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) May 21, 2018





He told CBS News in an interview in March: “We try not to tell the whole story. We try to tell a minimum amount of a story, because anything more than that is confusing.”

His last poster for a movie was for Eastwood’s J. Edgar, the biopic of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, in 2011.

Read more

Deadpool 2’s funniest easter eggs

New Solo footage reveals Star Wars Last Jedi Easter egg

Statham sorry for offensive comments



