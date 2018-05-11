Bill & Ted 3's writer teases plot details

Now that the third Bill & Ted movie looks like it is actually happening, with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on board, we’ve now learned a little more on what it will be about.

Co-writer Ed Solomon, who penned both Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, let slip some key points in the plot during an interview with Collider.

It appears that Bill & Ted Face The Music will pick up 27 years after the Bogus Journey, with the hapless pair’s daughters in key roles.

“Bill and Ted were told at 16 that they were going to be the greatest people who ever lived. That they were gonna write a song that is going to save the world, and it hasn’t happened,” reveals Solomon.

“And now they are middle-aged men. They’ve got wives who used to be princesses in medieval England who are now working double shifts at Denny’s, they’ve got teenagers that are about to leave home, money is tight, and they’ve been chasing this dream, writing song after song, when somebody from the future shows up and says, “You have 24 hours. The fate of all of space/time depends on it – and if it doesn’t happen now, it’s never gonna happen.”

“Bill and Ted are confused because they know they had to have written it, because after all the people in the future told them they did… so they just must not have written it yet. So in their desperation they decide their only option is to go into the future – to when the have written it – and to steal it from themselves.

“What follows is a kind of utterly absurd, Christmas Carol-like journey through their lives past, present, and future. Their daughters (Bill has a daughter named Thea, Ted’s daughter is named Billie) are also very involved in trying to help them.

“They are brilliant and ridiculous and sweet, and we think would be two amazing roles for two young women, up-and-coming comedic talent. There’s a lot of room for really interesting cameos in this one as well, from all sorts of people.”

Solomon also spoke about Steven Soderbergh, who’s credited as an executive producer, being involved in the movie.

“He is kind of like an overseer or consigliore. Having worked with him on Mosaic I had such a great experience with him, and he’s so supportive of other filmmakers and so brilliant a person. I showed him the script and he said, ‘This has GOT to be made,’ with a capital G-O-T,” he continued.

“He said if there’s anything I can do to help please let me know, and I said, “Hey man, if you can come onboard and just be part of the team. Be a consigliore, a Godfather in a way,” and so that’s what he’s been. Just giving great advice. He’ll be there as a creative partner with us but he’s not gonna be on set or anything like that.”

Though it’s been picked up by MGM, and now has Dean Parisot of Galaxy Quest fame set to direct, there’s no release date just yet.

