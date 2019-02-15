'Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure': What happened to the actors behind the historical figures?

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure celebrates its 30th anniversary this week, which has inspired us to take a look at the movie’s cast.

Not Keanu ‘Ted’ Reeves, who was soon starring in blockbusters like Point Break, Speed, and The Matrix. Nor Alex ‘Bill’ Winter, who now directs politically-charged documentaries like Downloaded, Deep Web, and The Panama Papers.

Rather, we’re examining the careers of the actors who played the eight historical figures whom Bill and Ted kidnap for the sake of their history grades. And to save all of humanity.

Napoleon – Terry Camilleri

Napoleon goes on perhaps the most Excellent Adventure in Bill and Ted, visiting a bowling alley, discovering ice-cream, and throwing himself down some gnarly water slides. It’s actor Terry Camilleri’s best-known role, though his collaborations with director Peter Weir are also pretty memorable, the Malta-born actor starring in cult classic The Cars That Ate Paris, and going on an emotional rollercoaster while watching The Truman Show in a bath. Post-1989 Camilleri played a cashier in Nic Cage thriller Knowing, and was stuffed in a dryer by Ben Affleck in mega-bomb Gigli. While as part of Nike’s 2006 World Cup campaign, he played ‘History.’ Which is very Bill and Ted.

Billy the Kid – Dan Shor

Dan Shor had a varied acting career before playing William H. Bonney in Bill & Ted. Appearing in John Huston drama Wise Blood, playing RAM in Tron, and landing a recurring role in Cagney and Lacey. After Excellent Adventure he popped up in Red Rock West and Air Force One, and bagged himself a table at Comic-Cons all over the world by playing Ferengi physician Arridor in both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek Voyager. Shor wasn’t invited back for sci-fi sequel Tron Legacy, but did make an appearance in spin-off short The Next Day. Which suggested that, should Tron 3 happen, Ram will return.

Socrates – Tony Steedman

With more than 130 IMDb credits to his name – over a career that spanned 40 years – Tony Steedman appeared in some of the UK’s most popular TV shows, including Dixon of Dock Green, The Avengers, Z Cars, The Champions, Citizen Smith, The Sweeney, All Creatures Great and Small, The Professionals, Some Mothers Do ‘Av Em, Minder, Casualty, and The Brittas Empire. He made the move to American TV, popping up in The Fall Guy, The A-Team, My Two Dads, The Golden Girls, and Babylon 5. He also voiced Justin Hammer in the Iron Man animated show. But, So-crates aside, Tony is best remembered for his stints on two long-running British soap operas, playing Chief Inspector Patterson in Coronation Street, and Dr. Butterworth in Crossroads. Steedman passed away in 2001.

Sigmund Freud – Rod Loomis

