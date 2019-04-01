Billie Lourd wishes late grandmother Debbie Reynolds a happy birthday

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has paid tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 87th birthday.
Actress Billie Lourd, 26, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself and her late mother with Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds.
Reynolds appears to be in a make-up chair, with Lourd beside her and a smiling Fisher behind her.
“Happy birthday abadaba,” Lourd wrote, using emojis.
Screen star Reynolds died on December 18 2016 after suffering a stroke, the day after the death of Fisher.
The Star Wars actress died after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.