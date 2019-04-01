Billie Lourd wishes late grandmother Debbie Reynolds a happy birthday

Hollywood star Reynolds would have turned 87 on April 1.

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has paid tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 87th birthday.

Actress Billie Lourd, 26, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself and her late mother with Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds.

Reynolds appears to be in a make-up chair, with Lourd beside her and a smiling Fisher behind her.

“Happy birthday abadaba,” Lourd wrote, using emojis.

Screen star Reynolds died on December 18 2016 after suffering a stroke, the day after the death of Fisher.

The Star Wars actress died after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.