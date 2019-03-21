Black Mirror season 5 casts Marvel star in top-secret role

From Digital Spy

With (almost) all of the endings of 'Bandersnatch' now explored and deciphered, it's time to turn our attention to the fifth series of Black Mirror.

While a release date for the Netflix phenomenon is yet to be announced, Deadline is reporting that series five has signed up two actors for suitably top-secret roles.

Hopping aboard Charlie Brooker and co's dystopian nightmare adventure are Marvel's Anthony Mackie and his DC rival, Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Fans of the MCU will recognise Anthony Mackie as the superhero Falcon, who in the comic book series, takes over as Captain America after Steve Rogers' retirement.

Mackie made his first appearance as Falcon in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He's reprised his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Mackie will also star in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

In terms of Black Mirror's next instalment, Charlie Brooker has suggested that the new series will continue to experiment with the odd, rogue optimistic episode.

Hinting at more episodes like 'San Junipero' and 'Hang the DJ', Brooker said: "We’re doing more optimistic episodes and stories, rather than just dystopian and negative ones. We want to keep the show interesting for us."



