Black Panther 2 director facing "a lot of pressure"

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler has spoken of the pressures he faces whilst getting ready to shoot the sequel to Black Panther.

Coogler's first assault on blockbuster territory was with this year's original Black Panther for Marvel Studios, which summoned a mighty $1.3 billion at the box office.

As he readies the next instalment of King T'Challa's journey, the writer/director is opening up about the intense amount of pressure that comes with being a part of such a beloved franchise.

Speaking at the IndieWire Honours 2018, Coogler said: "I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there. I've had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure.

"In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time." (via Heroic Hollywood).

The Creed director then explained his methods behind working on a sequel of this stature.

"When it comes to making a sequel, I've never done it before, a sequel to something that I've directed myself. So I think there's gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we're going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do.

"Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning."

Blocking out the massive exterior spotlight? A bold but definitely wise approach.

