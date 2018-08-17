Black Panther will return in Avengers 4 according to the Russo brothers

Anyone who cried out in pain when Black Panther turned into dust in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War, don’t worry – it sounds like he’s going to be back in Avengers 4, going by the Russo Brothers’ latest comments.

The pair went character-by-character for Wired, and revealed some pretty interesting information about the current King of Wakanda.

“Black Panther has tremendous potential as a character in the Marvel universe. I think that Wakanda is essential to whatever may happen post Avengers: Infinity War to how the world may deal with what has happened to them,” Joe Russo said.

Of course, anyone can wear the costume and become Black Panther, so the comments could mean that a different character could step up in Avengers 4 and take on the mantle (Shuri, maybe?) – but then Russo goes on to speak about Chadwick Boseman specifically.

“Chadwick’s portrayal of that character adds a whole new level to the Marvel universe, he’s bringing a quiet intensity and a regality to that character. The technology that Wakanda has at its disposal is valuable to repairing the world moving forward.”

Soooo, yeah – any character that has ‘tremendous potential as a character in the Marvel universe’ probably isn’t going to stay dead for long, unless someone’s going to gather a handful of dust and stick it on the Wakandan throne. We’d say this is pretty clear confirmation that T’Challa will be coming back in Avengers 4.

“He was a character that we loved working with in Civil War,” Russo added. “You see by the end of the film, he rises above the fray and he displays forgiveness. That nobility is critical, and something that separates him from some of the other characters in the Marvel universe, because that’s not always the case, that’s what makes them all unique.”

Yeah, he’s coming back – and will probably end up leading the New Avengers (actually, that sounds like a pretty good Avengers 4 title to us).





Read more

9 MCU villains who could show-up in Avengers 4

‘Avengers 4’ fan theories that’ll blow your mind

The biggest Marvel Studios scandals