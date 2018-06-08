Black Widow movie: everything you need to know

Thank goodness, sense has prevailed. It's finally official: we're getting a Black Widow movie. Seeing as we've been asking for one for a while, we're pretty excited.
But outside of the fact it'll probably feature – oh, we don't know – Black Widow, what other intel do we have on the super-spy's first spin-off?
We're glad you asked! We've pulled on our black bodysuit, shoved on our red wig and busted out our best ballerina moves to get all the latest news and scoops on this exciting project.
Black Widow movie cast: Who'll be in it?
Call us crazy, but we're pretty sure Scarlett Johansson will be in this one. We know, we know – we're renegades.
"There's a lot of opportunity to mine that storyline,"Johansson said. "She's got a really rich origins story. There's a lot of places you can go – you can bring it back to Russia. You could explore the Widow programme."
"You could really uncover the identity of who this person is, where she comes from and where she's part of."
But who will be joining the title star in her very first spin-off? We know one person who's keen.
Sebastian Stan, aka Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, aka Shuri's first broken white boy wants to be in it, and he's got a great idea for what the story could involve.
"They have a very nice history in my opinion," Stan said. "It's very intricate... the truth is, he actually taught her in the comic books. He was a teacher to her. It's all set during a specific, interesting time, the Cold War.
"It's all a very... spy, thrillerish, noirish story. It would be very interesting to explore that on film. I would love if they do that. You know, I hope. Maybe they will."
Black Widow trailer: When will we see it?
Well, it'll be after Ant-Man And The Wasp, Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, that's for sure. Marvel like to keep their series separate.
Also, there's a bit of work to do before we can see so much as a teaser – even though we've been asking for it for a couple of years now, the project was only actually announced in January this year.
Our prediction? Marvel will blow the roof off Hall H with the first teaser at Comic Con 2020. Well, we've waited this long, what's a couple more years between friends?
Black Widow and Marvel: What's their plan?
But the main good news in all this is that Marvel have made the project official after talking about it for a loooong time.
"I would say certainly the one [character] creatively and emotionally that we are most committing to doing is Black Widow," MCU head honcho Kevin Feige said way back in 2016.
"We think she's an amazing character. We think Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of her is amazing. She's a lead Avenger and has amazing stories in her own right to tell that we think would be fun to turn into a stand-alone franchise."
Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has also been talking about it."Scarlett [Johansson] is so good at everything she does. She's played such a crucial part in the other films.
"She always makes her presence so felt – even when there are 50 different superheroes running around onscreen.
"I wouldn't be surprised if that happens at some point in the future. I'm sure Scarlett would be open to it."
Oh, and if Marvel's reading this, we've got some pretty solid advice for them in terms of what they should do next.
Black Widow director: Who'll take charge?
One director has already thrown their multi-coloured Hawaiian shirt into the ring for the Black Widow movie, the man behind the brilliant Thor Ragnarok, Taika Waititi.
"In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So I'd love to see Black Widow,"he said.
"[I'd like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story, and it's very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark," he added.
"But! What's the funny version of that? What's the more entertaining version of that?"
Only one problem with that: Marvel are doing exactly what we suggested ages ago, and they're looking for a female director.
Black Widow movie 2019 release date: Is it likely?
A lot of fans seem to think Marvel will surprise-drop the film next year, but that's about as likely as Robert Downey Jr deciding to do 23 more Iron Man movies.
No, Marvel will want to take their time with this one – as their intense director-selection process is proving.
If we're predicting a 2020 trailer release date, we'd say we'll see the film by 2021 at the earliest.
While you're waiting, you should totally bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it with all the latest Black Widow movie news.
