Black Widow movie: everything you need to know

Thank goodness, sense has prevailed. It's finally official: we're getting a Black Widow movie. Seeing as we've been asking for one for a while, we're pretty excited.

But outside of the fact it'll probably feature – oh, we don't know – Black Widow, what other intel do we have on the super-spy's first spin-off?

We're glad you asked! We've pulled on our black bodysuit, shoved on our red wig and busted out our best ballerina moves to get all the latest news and scoops on this exciting project.

Black Widow movie cast: Who'll be in it?

Call us crazy, but we're pretty sure Scarlett Johansson will be in this one. We know, we know – we're renegades.

"There's a lot of opportunity to mine that storyline,"Johansson said. "She's got a really rich origins story. There's a lot of places you can go – you can bring it back to Russia. You could explore the Widow programme."

"You could really uncover the identity of who this person is, where she comes from and where she's part of."

But who will be joining the title star in her very first spin-off? We know one person who's keen.

Sebastian Stan, aka Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, aka Shuri's first broken white boy wants to be in it, and he's got a great idea for what the story could involve.

"They have a very nice history in my opinion," Stan said. "It's very intricate... the truth is, he actually taught her in the comic books. He was a teacher to her. It's all set during a specific, interesting time, the Cold War.

"It's all a very... spy, thrillerish, noirish story. It would be very interesting to explore that on film. I would love if they do that. You know, I hope. Maybe they will."

Black Widow trailer: When will we see it?

Well, it'll be after Ant-Man And The Wasp, Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, that's for sure. Marvel like to keep their series separate.

Also, there's a bit of work to do before we can see so much as a teaser – even though we've been asking for it for a couple of years now, the project was only actually announced in January this year.

Our prediction? Marvel will blow the roof off Hall H with the first teaser at Comic Con 2020. Well, we've waited this long, what's a couple more years between friends?

Black Widow and Marvel: What's their plan?

