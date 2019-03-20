Robert Pattinson and John David Washington to star in Christopher Nolan's secret new movie

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson are reportedly set to lead Christopher Nolan’s secretive new blockbuster. (AP/Reuters)

John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s new, top secret movie project, its been confirmed. It has also been reported by Collider that Robert Pattinson may be cast as Washington’s co-lead.

Washington, a former college football star, is a relative newcomer, propelled into stardom thanks to his leading role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman last year, earning him Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

Pattinson is perhaps best known for playing in the YA novel adaptation Twilight and its four sequels, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Breaking Dawn – Part 2. However, he has since built up quite the eclectic filmography featuring titles such as Cosmopolis, Good Time and most recently, Claire Denis’s High Life.

Who they’ll be playing, however, is anyone’s guess at the moment. Details around the notoriously secretive Nolan’s latest project are scant, at best.

Variety reports that it’s being described as ‘an event film’, and a ‘massive, innovative, action blockbuster’.

Nolan has penned the script, and will direct the movie, with his wife Emma Thomas producing, though the project is still in the pre-production stage.

It will also, as with all his movies since The Dark Knight, be shot in IMAX format.

Washington broke through opposite Dwayne Johnson in the sports comedy Ballers in 2015, before landing the role of real-life Detective Ron Stallworth in BlacKkKlansman, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.





