Boba Fett movie to be the next Star Wars spin-off

The next spin-off movie in the Star Wars series will centre on the feted bounty hunter Boba Fett, according to reports.

James Mangold, the writer and director behind Logan, is said to be signed up to both co-write and direct the movie for Lucasfilm.

The news is revealed the day after the UK release of Lucasfilm’s latest episode in the Star Wars series, Solo: A Star Wars Story, telling the origin story of Han Solo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who got the scoop, Mangold will co-write the film with Simon Kinberg, who penned the last handful of X-Men movies, and was credited as a creative consultant on Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens.

Boba Fett, originally played by Jeremy Bulloch, is a massive fan favourite in the Star Wars universe.

He first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, where he tracks Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon to Cloud City, revealing Solo’s location to Darth Vader, before delivering his frozen body to Jabba The Hutt in Return of the Jedi and collecting a bounty.

Because of the cult popularity surrounding the character, many still decry the slapstick manner in which he meets his end in the latter movie.

His origins were also touched upon in George Lucas’s prequel movies, where Fett’s character was revealed to be an ‘unaltered clone’ of bounty hunter Jango Fett, who raised him as his son.

Whether this storyline will be explored is not yet known.

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet to confirm the news, but it follows other reports that it’s also working on a Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, with Stephen Daldry in line to direct.

