Bodyguard: 5 shows to watch now the BBC One drama has finished, from Line of Duty to Killing Eve

After six nail-biting episodes, the first series of the BBC’s drama Bodyguard has come to a dramatic end.

Despite earlier hints, Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), Montague’s protection office turned out to be not just innocent, but brought those responsible to justice. Read our review of the finale here.

Jed Mercurio's political thriller attracted praise for making Sunday nights exciting again, but there are plenty of other series that you can sink your teeth into. Here are five picks from The Independent, for those not sure where to start.

Line of Duty

If you haven't seen Line of Duty, then you’re missing out on one of the finest police dramas the BBC has ever produced. Martin Compston stars as Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott who leads investigations into suspected corrupt police officers, along with Detective Sergeant Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and Detective Inspector Matthew “Dot” Cottan (​Craig Parkinson).

Line of Duty shares more than a little in common with Bodyguard: the two shows come from the same writer, Jed Mercurio. Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes also appears in season two, as a detective suspected of corruption. The series was recently picked up for another two series, and the first three seasons are currently available on Netflix.

State of Play

Originally airing in 2003, this crime thriller lasted six episodes and features the same gripping twists that made Bodyguard so watchable.

The series follows three journalists (Jon Simm, Kelly Macdonald and Bill Nighy) as they investigate two seemingly linked murders; one of a teenager and one of a young researcher for an MP. The series was initially a huge hit for the BBC yet a second series was never developed as writer Paul Abbott – who went on to create the Channel 4 series Shameless – could not find the right story to tell.

Unforgotten

