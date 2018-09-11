Bodyguard creator responds to Islamophobia accusations

From Digital Spy

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio has responded to criticism that the show is guilty of Islamophobia.

The BBC series has featured a Muslim woman as a suicide bomber, instructed by her terrorist husband. The first episode compelled numerous people on social media to speak out and criticise the storyline, stating that it perpetuates harmful and dangerous stereotypes.

Director Lexi Alexander tweeted at the time: "British TV industry, I have had it with you. Can you do one show without any bad Muslims in it? One??? Just one?!?

"The white saviour not only saved the whole train from exploding, he also saved the crazy Muslim woman from her abusive Muslim husband. Shame on you, BBC."

However, Mercurio doesn't believe the show has done anything wrong.

"The first thing to say to that is that you need to watch the whole drama for a comprehensive idea of who is plotting to do harm and who is responsible for the terror event," he told Radio Times.

"The other thing is that, unfortunately, the reality of our situation that the principal terror threats in the UK do originate from Islamist sympathisers.

"I do understand that's different from the religion of Islam, but it's the reality of who the perpetrators are of the majority of the offences. If the show were set in the recent British past, the attackers might be Irish Republicans."

In the same interview, Mercurio discussed the possibility of a second series, saying that there may be one major obstacle in the way.

The BBC recently confirmed that the series finale (episode 6) will be extended and will run at 75 minutes in total.

Bodyguard continues Sunday (September 16) on BBC One at 9pm.

