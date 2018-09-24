'Bodyguard' creator says there could be three more seasons of the show

The creator of Bodyguard, which stunned fans with its twist ending last night, has said that it could run and run.

Jed Mercurio, also the writer of Line of Duty, reckons there could be two or even three more seasons of the show ahead.

“It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth,” he told The Sun.

“If the ratings hadn’t been quite so high, then possibly everybody involved including the BBC would have said, ‘Well that was a nice little series but we’re just going to leave it at that and there won’t be any more’.

“So you are a hostage to fortune in that sense. And we do feel very privileged and fortunate that there’s been such a response that it gives us that opportunity to at least think about doing more.”

The show has been a smash for the BBC, the highest-rated program in over a decade.

Spoilers ahead…

Mercurio wrong-footed fans and critics last night, in revealing that it was Lorraine Craddock, the boss of tortured war veteran turned close protection officer David Budd (played by Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden), who was instrumental in the assassination of Home Secretary Julia Montague.

However, if he does decide to write more of the show, it could be some time away.

He currently in the middle of filming of the fifth series of Line of Duty in Belfast, and would not be able to begin writing more Bodyguard until the middle of 2019.

Line of Duty is due to hit screens next year.

