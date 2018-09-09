'Bodyguard' episode 4 recap: The shocks keep coming in the most emotional instalment so far

Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) has been in the wars again (Picture: BBC)

The fourth episode of Bodyguard proved you don’t need explosions – or a government minister sticking her hand down her pants – for gripping telly.

While episodes 1 to 3 of the BBC drama clung to a familiar formula (terror attack + sexual tension = TV gold), the fourth instalment applied the brakes and focused on emotional fallout.

You don’t always require an action scene to produce shocks, and the latest slice of drama from Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio had them in abundance. Take a deep breath…

WARNING: This article contains spoilers of Episode 4 of Bodyguard.

1. And now… the news

Bodyguard must be delighting those in the higher echelons of the BBC. Not only is it pulling in more than 10 million viewers a week, it’s also a perfect purse-pinching petri dish of the corporation’s news and drama departments.

It can’t go two minutes without lashing up a report from one of its real 10 o’clock news stars, so Episode 4 kicks off with Laura Kuenssberg recapping the end of Episode 3.

While the constant interrupting news cycle is an effective conceit to make the world of Bodyguard all the more believable to viewers, it does become slightly wearing… and… whisper it… lazy. I’d be amazed if staff in the Home Office and Metropolitan Police watched this much TV in real life.

2. And the news is pretty shocking

Was this Julia Montague’s final speech? (Picture: BBC) More

Towards the end of Episode 3, Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), the personal protection officer (PPO) to home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) sprinted towards a college stage just before a bomb went off right next to her.

In this episode, the police suspicions fall on her advisor, Tahir Mahmood (Shubham Saraf), who was on the side of the stage carrying a briefcase when the bomb went off. There’s a quick rattle through some CCTV footage of the incident, but it’s all a bit inconclusive.

So far, Mahmood seems like the ultimate red herring – perhaps he was trying to warn Montague, not blow her up – but the police haven’t ruled out Budd as a person of interest either. He was supposed to be guarding the home secretary, after all.

The finger of blame is totally forgotten, however, at least for a few minutes, when it emerges that Montague did not survive the attack. HANG ON… WHAT?! THE HOME SECRETARY IS DEAD?!

Her death is revealed in such a casual manner – by a doctor to a relative, conveniently within earshot of Budd – that it just can’t be true, right?! It’s a ballsy move halfway through the series, regardless of how the rest of it pans out.





Budd’s bodyguarding colleague, Kim (Claire-Louise Cordwell), was also killed in the blast, mainly because she spotted the threat before he did.

3. “You had your job and you failed”

Vicky Budd (Sophie Rundle) is there for her husband when he needs her most (Picture: BBC) More

Sergeant Budd takes Montague’s death very badly, and in the second WOW moment of the episode, responds by shooting himself in the head. An already dark show just got even darker.

His suicide attempt cuts quickly to a scene of police checking CCTV, and for a few minutes the audience is left believing the BBC’s biggest hit for a decade has killed off its two lead actors in the space of seconds with two and a half episodes left in the bag.

