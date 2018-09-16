'Bodyguard' episode 5 recap: BBC drama turns into a totally different show

It’s a fair bet that Bodyguard writer Jed Mercurio is a big Batman fan. Specifically The Dark Knight.

The Line of Duty writer loves a gripping interrogation scene, and there is none more grippier than Gotham’s silent guardian grabbing the Joker by the throat in Christopher Nolan’s superhero masterpiece.

And it’s hard to watch Episode 5 of Bodyguard without recalling the Joker’s famous words in that scene: “There’s no going back. You’ve change things… forever.”

After the events of Episode 4 of the hit BBC political drama, there really is no going back. That shocking instalment changed the show completely. Episode 5 is about picking up the pieces and driving it in a new direction.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Bodyguard.

1. Well, she’s still dead

Home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) did not magically spring back to life in this episode, leaving thousands of conspiracy theorists hanging until the show’s final instalment to see if their wishes come true.

It has been amazing to be part of #Bodyguard.

Everyone’s enthusiasm for the show has made it so exciting. Thanks again for watching and for the lovely messages.

And Iiiiieeiiiieeeiiiiiiiiii will always love youuuuuuuuuuuuu! @_richardmadden pic.twitter.com/ZkLs8PPhn9 — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) September 10, 2018





While it’s slightly disappointing that Hawes is no longer lighting up her screens, Montague’s spectre still hangs over everything that happens. She has become the political femme fatale that every character can’t help discussing.

2. Previously, on Bodyguard…

The door has been closed on Montague’s return (Picture: BBC) More

However, Montague does turn up in the “previously…” bit before Episode 5 kicks off, as viewers are reminded of some of her interactions with her protector and lover Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) in the first three chapters of the series. And this is where the show’s writing gets a bit problematic.

We get two very pointed references in the two-minute recap (I love the way they blend it with the opening credits each week, by the way) made by Montague that provide huge clues as to what’s going to happen in the fifth episode.

First, we are shown the moment she points Budd to a photo of her and David Cameron, saying: “That was us plotting to build the Death Star”.





A few seconds later in the same short recap, there’s that moment when she went to visit the prime minister at Chequers, when she tells Budd: “If i don’t come back, go to the Death Star.”

Hmmm. Either, the home secretary is one of those annoying Star Wars fans who quotes the same lines to her mates in the pub over and over, or that photo of Call Me Dave might come in handy later. And sure enough, Episode V: The MI5 Strikes Back ends with Budd finding Montague’s tablet hidden behind that picture of her and Mr Cameron.

Would viewers have remembered the references from earlier episodes and understood why Budd was hoking in the back of David Cameron for clues without it being signposted in the “Previously”? Hard to know.

But the fact it is hard to know, and that it was signposted, indicates a slight lack of clarity in the writing.

3. Watching the detectives

Budd and DS Louise Rayburn (Nina Toussaint-White) search for answers (Picture: BBC) More

Story Continues