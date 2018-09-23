Bodyguard episode 6 explained

From Digital Spy

BBC One's smash-hit series Bodyguard drew to a close tonight, with a predictably unpredictable finale delivering plenty of big reveals we didn't see coming.

More than that, it also omitted one particular plot twist that we were all certain was in the offing.

But with the answers coming thick and fast in the episode's final 20 minutes, you'd be forgiven for having got a little lost. So here are all the important events from the series closer, deciphered and explained.

Is Julia Montague still alive?

No. She's dead.

Who killed Julia Montague?

Photo credit: BBC / World Productions More

Crime lord Luke Aitkens (Matt Stokoe) and his goons.

"It was business," Aitkens confesses, held at gunpoint by David Budd (Richard Madden). "It was nothing personal."

He'd found out that Julia, once she became Prime Minister, was planning to transfer greater powers to the security services, enabling them to quash the sort of criminal enterprises that made Aitkens his money.

He had his men plant the bomb that took Julia's life at the political conference. It's not explicitly stated how Aitkens' men were able to avoid detection and edit the CCTV footage to remove all evidence of their crime, but it's implied that it was through a combination of bribery and intimidation.

Related: Bodyguard episode 6 review: BBC One thriller subverts expectations to the end

Who was the police leak?

Photo credit: BBC / World Productions More

Though we were thrown one last red herring regarding Anne Sampson (Gina McKee) and her history with Aitkens, it was actually Budd's direct superior Lorraine Craddock (Pippa Haywood) who'd been leaking sensitive information.

Craddock was in Aitkens' pocket, exchanging the Home Secretary's itinerary and details of her security precautions to the crook in exchange for cash.

This not only allowed Aitkens to plant the bomb, but also to set up the earlier attempt on Julia's life at Thornton Circus, recruiting and arming the troubled Andy Apsted (Tom Brooke).

Who was building the bombs?

Photo credit: BBC / World Productions More

Story Continues