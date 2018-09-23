'Bodyguard' episode 6 recap: A heart-stopping, gripping and very satisfying finale

Britain’s nail salons are about to get very, very busy.

A fifth of the nation are on the verge of booking a much-needed manicure after the nail-biting finish to BBC drama Bodyguard.

The final instalment of Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio’s political whodunnit was a fine exercise in the art of tension-dripping, fully justifying its extended running time of 75 minutes.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Bodyguard.

1. The crime boss

Following some super-sleuthing from Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), the police have a new line of inquiry in their investigation into the murder of home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) – organised crime kingpin Luke Aitkens (Matt Stokoe).

Eagle-eyed viewers (not me) spotted him as far back as Episode 1, picking up Montague’s ejected PR Chanel Dyson (Stephanie Hyam) in a black Range Rover, the vehicle of choice for dodgy geezers and school run mums, and again at the army veterans meeting chaired by Budd’s buddy Andy Apsted (Tom Brooke), who later unsuccessfully tried to kill Montague in a sniper attack.

Has anyone mentioned that the boyfriend of the assistant that Julia fired in ep1 is the same guy who was at the veterans meeting that David went to in the same ep? #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/6nITp8d2n1 — Paul Rasmussen (@paulrasmussen67) September 9, 2018





It emerges that failed David Beckham lookalike Aitkens provided Apsted with the rifle he used in the shooting, while also swapping out Budd’s bullets for blanks before his suicide attempt.

Budd tries to flush Aitkens out through a basement bar meet cute with Dyson (only a public relations guru would have TWO brands in her name), but is so dazzled by Chanel’s silver jacket and black leather trousers combo that he walks into an ambush. And that’s where things get really interesting.

2. The fall guy

Budd finds himself in another tight spot (Picture: BBC) More

Budd wakes up from the hangover from hell with a sore head, a bloodied face and… uh… a suicide bomber’s vest strapped to his chest. In the eloquent words of 2004 MTV Movie Awards nominee Bad Boys 2, “S*** just got real”.

The bomb is boobytrapped, so Budd must scuttle around various London streets and hope the police don’t get itchy trigger fingers, which might be quite complicated given they now think he was in on the plot to murder Montague.

Anyone else not really breathing much right now? 😰 #Bodyguard — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 23, 2018





“I didn’t do this!” he squeals to the cops – and probably about half the audience. “You need to believe me!”

This sequence is a gripping reversal of the opening train scene from the first episode, when Budd did everything he could to talk Nadia (Anjli Mohindra) out of detonating her suicide vest. Now he must plead with his own employers to help him out of the same situation.

3. The good wife

Vicky Budd (Sophie Rundle) is there for her husband when he needs her most (Picture: BBC) More

And they don’t seem too convinced. “You betrayed everyone’s trust, we won’t be fooled again,” his superior, Chief Superintendent Lorraine Craddock (Pippa Haywood), obviously a big fan of The Who, shouts at him across a residential park.

And when her boss, Commander Anne Sampson (Gina McKee), pulls back her officers, things aren’t looking good for Budd, until his wife Vicky (Sophie Rundle) rushes to the rescue and gives him the human shield necessary to tell his story.

Story Continues