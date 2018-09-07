'Bodyguard', 'Jack Ryan', and 'The Innocents': The best things to stream this weekend

Jack Ryan, Bodyguard and The Innocents are all available to stream.

The heatwave is well and truly over but the good news is that some of the year’s most highly anticipated television series are just getting started.

Need some binge watching inspiration this weekend? Here’s our round-up of TV shows that are absolutely worth a stream…

BBC iPlayer

Bodyguard

Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden star in the biggest drama of the decade. (BBC Pictures) More

The biggest BBC drama in a decade, Bodyguard is easily the hottest show on TV right now. But don’t worry if you’ve missed it, it’s only halfway through, and all the past episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Keeley Hawes stars as Home Secretary Julia Montague and Richard Madden as her bodyguard Sergeant David Budd. Tensions quickly build between the two but both are mired by conflicting political beliefs and personal agendas. Fast-paced and incredibly exciting, you’ll want to see what all the fuss is about with this one.

Press

Charlotte Riley and Ben Chaplin star in the fast-paced drama Press. (BBC Pictures) More

Ben Chaplin and Charlotte Riley star in this riveting new British newspaper drama. In a fictional but very relatable media world, it’s a case of The Post (an amalgam of The Sun and The Daily Mirror) versus The Herald (The Guardian).

In an ever changing industry, Press explores the personal and professional lives of the journalists behind breaking news – whether it be shocking scandals or seeking justice for up-to-now ignored crimes. The first episode of the six-part series is now available to stream.

Netflix

The Innocents

Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott star in The Innocents (Netflix). More

Newcomers Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott star alongside Guy Pearce in Netflix’ new supernatural series The Innocents. Starring as Harry and June, they attempt to escape oppressive upbringings, only to discover that June has life-changing shapeshifting abilities. Pearce stars as scientist Halvorson who believes June’s powers could help save his wife. Receiving widespread positive reviews, a second series is already being rumoured.

Suits

Catch Meghan Markle in her likely last acting gig. (REX/Shutterstock) More

Ever wonder what the Duchess of Sussex is like as an actress? Well you can find out by streaming her hit show Suits on Netflix. All released episodes are available to stream, including the latest series eight. Suits revolves around the team within a high-power Manhattan, New York law firm. Meghan Markle plays Rachel Zane, a paralegal, who appeared in 108 episodes up to the end of series seven.

Atypical

Atypical returns for its second series. (Netflix) More

