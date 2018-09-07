'Bodyguard', 'Jack Ryan', and 'The Innocents': The best things to stream this weekend

The heatwave is well and truly over but the good news is that some of the year’s most highly anticipated television series are just getting started.
Need some binge watching inspiration this weekend? Here’s our round-up of TV shows that are absolutely worth a stream…
BBC iPlayer
Bodyguard
The biggest BBC drama in a decade, Bodyguard is easily the hottest show on TV right now. But don’t worry if you’ve missed it, it’s only halfway through, and all the past episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.
Keeley Hawes stars as Home Secretary Julia Montague and Richard Madden as her bodyguard Sergeant David Budd. Tensions quickly build between the two but both are mired by conflicting political beliefs and personal agendas. Fast-paced and incredibly exciting, you’ll want to see what all the fuss is about with this one.
Press
Ben Chaplin and Charlotte Riley star in this riveting new British newspaper drama. In a fictional but very relatable media world, it’s a case of The Post (an amalgam of The Sun and The Daily Mirror) versus The Herald (The Guardian).
In an ever changing industry, Press explores the personal and professional lives of the journalists behind breaking news – whether it be shocking scandals or seeking justice for up-to-now ignored crimes. The first episode of the six-part series is now available to stream.
Netflix
The Innocents
Newcomers Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott star alongside Guy Pearce in Netflix’ new supernatural series The Innocents. Starring as Harry and June, they attempt to escape oppressive upbringings, only to discover that June has life-changing shapeshifting abilities. Pearce stars as scientist Halvorson who believes June’s powers could help save his wife. Receiving widespread positive reviews, a second series is already being rumoured.
Suits
Ever wonder what the Duchess of Sussex is like as an actress? Well you can find out by streaming her hit show Suits on Netflix. All released episodes are available to stream, including the latest series eight. Suits revolves around the team within a high-power Manhattan, New York law firm. Meghan Markle plays Rachel Zane, a paralegal, who appeared in 108 episodes up to the end of series seven.
Atypical
Heartwarming comedy series starring Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport and Jennifer Jason Leigh returns for its second series. The story revolves around Gilchrist’s character Sam who has high-functioning autism and his supportive but inevitably complicated family. The first series won praise for both its humour and accurate take on the subject of autism, and the new series will include several new characters that are played by actors with autism.
Amazon Prime
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The long-awaited and much-hyped Jack Ryan has finally dropped on Amazon Prime. Starring The Office’s John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the series focuses on the beloved character when he was still an up-and-coming CIA analyst.
Already receiving excellent reviews from viewers and critics alike, expect to see Ryan thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time and uncovering a stunning line of terrorist communication. Stuck in the middle of dangerous game of cat and mouse, Ryan is tested on a terrifying and international scale for the first time in his career.
Molly’s Game
Idris Elba and Jessica Chastain star in Molly’s Game available to stream at no extra cost now for Amazon Prime subscribers. Based on a true story, Chastain plays Molly Bloom, who headed one of the world’s most exclusive and high stakes poker game ring for almost a decade before being busted by the FBI.
The bust exposed those involved in the ring to include A list actors, politicians and billionaires. Elba stars as fictional lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who is hired by Bloom when she goes up against the FBI findings.
Criminal Minds
Popular crime solving US series Criminal Minds is now available to stream on Prime – with hundreds of episodes available – dating all the way back to when it first started in 2005. This procedural drama follows the oftentimes shocking criminal cases explored by a group of behavioural profilers within the FBI. In addition to its existing box sets, the series latest episodes are available to stream too.
