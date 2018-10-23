Bodyguard is most watched TV drama since records began

From Digital Spy

BBC One's Bodyguard is the UK's most watched drama since records began.

The 28-day consolidated figures have revealed that the show's finale was watched by an audience of 17.1 million people.

That makes it the most watched episode of any drama series across all channels since current records began in 2002. It's also the largest recorded audience for a programme that isn't a sporting or national event since 2010.

With over 38 million requests, Bodyguard is BBC iPlayer's most successful box set series ever.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: "Bodyguard continues to smash records and thrill new audiences everyday via the boxset, which is available exclusively on BBC iPlayer for the next five months."

While Simon Heath, CEO & Creative Director of World Productions, added: "A big thank you to the BBC for their terrific support and to everyone who watched Bodyguard either live or on catch up. We're hugely grateful".

Bodyguard sees Richard Madden star as a war veteran with PTSD who works as a Specialist Protection Officer for London's Metropolitan police force. When he's assigned to protect Keeley Hawes' ambitious and powerful home secretary Julia Montague, he finds himself caught between his duty and his morals.

The Jed Mercurio show has been nominated for Best New Drama at the National TV Awards, with Madden and Hawes also receiving performance nominations for playing their respective characters.

The entire first series is available to watch exclusively on BBC iPlayer in the UK and the good news is... there's more where that came from.

