'Bodyguard': The questions that need answering in season 2

So many questions. So many questions.
The biggest question about hit BBC drama Bodyguard is will it be back for a second series?
It will surely be foolish for the Corporation to abandon what has been such a successful, both in terms of critical praise and viewing figures, piece of television.
Writer and creator Jed Mercurio has said there have been tentative talks about bringing Bodyguard back, and has made it clear a lot depends on the availability of leading man Richard Madden, who will have no shortage of roles thrust his way after its success.
“We have been very fortunate with the success of series one,” Mercurio told The Sun. “It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth.”
However, he admits, they threw everything they had at the stunning first season.
“To adopt a sporting phrase, we kind of decided to leave everything on the field for series one,” Mercurio added. “If the ratings hadn’t been quite so high, then possibly everybody involved including the BBC would have said, ‘Well that was a nice little series but we’re just going to leave it at that and there won’t be any more’.”
But if Bodyguard Series 2 does get the green light, here are the questions that need answering.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the entire first series of Bodyguard.
1. What next for Sergeant David Budd?
At the end of Sunday’s series finale, Budd (Madden) had foiled a terror plot, was opening up about his demons and spending more time with his family.
Given just how many times he had been shot at/punched/bombed/hooked up to a suicide vest throughout the series, the guy needed a break. But what will be his next move?
The media attention that might come after his heroics would surely prevent his return as a personal protection officer for a politician, as he did for home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), but perhaps he could find more lucrative security work elsewhere?
He can’t rely on that police pension forever, and at some point he’s going to have to pay the bills – might that mean a venture into a lucrative but dodgy area of protection, involving some very wealthy, but very scary, clients?
2. Is Julia Montague still alive?
No. Next question please.
3. What about Anne Sampson?
At the beginning of Episode 6, it was hinted that Metropolitan Police Commander Anne Sampson (Gina McKee) had some past links to crime boss Luke Aitkens (Matt Stokoe), who planted the bomb that killed the home secretary.
That all went away when it emerged that Budd’s superior, Chief Superintendent Lorraine Craddock (Pippa Haywood) was the police mole feeding Aitkens information, but has Sampson been let off the hook?
A new series might well explore her potentially shady past.
4. Who is Vicky’s boyfriend?
For all six episodes of Bodyguard, viewers waited to find out who Budd’s estranged wife Vicky (Sophie Rundle) was dating. Someone in MI5 perhaps? Or the police? A past contestant on X Factor?! Just give us something!
But no, the new man in her life remained a mystery for all six episodes, even though Budd made a pointed reference to him during a tense chat with her in the finale. He was rigged to explode at the time, in his defence.
Maybe series 2 could ditch all the politics and terror and just follow Vicky and her new bloke’s relationship as they go on a series of dates while Budd babysits. If nothing else, it would make for a nice relaxing change of pace.
5. Is Montague REAAAAALLLY dead though?
Go away. Please. Please, go away.
6. Who is Charlotte Foxfield?
The MacGuffin at the heart of Bodyguard, the kompromat (don’t tell me you still have to Google that word?) of dodgy information relating to the prime minister contained on a tablet given to Montague by shadowy MI5 stooge Richard Longcross, contained details of a sexual assault on a woman named Charlotte Foxfield.
But who was she? And where is she now? And with the details of her past now known to some pretty untrustworthy members of the Security Service, could she be in danger again? Might she need… bodyguarding?
7. What is Nadia’s legacy?
At the end of the sixth episode, Nadia reveals to the police that she was far from a terror cell underling – in fact, she was the bomb maker. But has she made more bombs that are still out there?
If she has, it could result in a chilling game of cat and mouse as the police try to track down her accomplices. Or perhaps she made the whole thing up. We know she is not to be trusted, so maybe the real bomb maker is still at large.
8. Are the Budds out of danger?
Episode 6 closed with Budd, Vicky and their two children all smiles, but are they out of the woods? Yes, the conspiracy to murder Montague was unearthed and Aitkens has been apprehended, but surely he has plenty of associates still angry that Budd foiled the follow-up bombing.
Series 2 could see the family go on the run when it becomes clear the police cannot guarantee their safety, meaning Budd will be a bodyguard of a wholly different kind.
Maybe then we’ll finally get to meet the new boyfriend.
Read more
Bodyguard season finale recap
Bodyguard recap: The story so far of the hit BBC drama