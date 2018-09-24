'Bodyguard': The questions that need answering in season 2

So many questions. So many questions.

The biggest question about hit BBC drama Bodyguard is will it be back for a second series?

It will surely be foolish for the Corporation to abandon what has been such a successful, both in terms of critical praise and viewing figures, piece of television.

Writer and creator Jed Mercurio has said there have been tentative talks about bringing Bodyguard back, and has made it clear a lot depends on the availability of leading man Richard Madden, who will have no shortage of roles thrust his way after its success.

“We have been very fortunate with the success of series one,” Mercurio told The Sun. “It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth.”

However, he admits, they threw everything they had at the stunning first season.

“To adopt a sporting phrase, we kind of decided to leave everything on the field for series one,” Mercurio added. “If the ratings hadn’t been quite so high, then possibly everybody involved including the BBC would have said, ‘Well that was a nice little series but we’re just going to leave it at that and there won’t be any more’.”

But if Bodyguard Series 2 does get the green light, here are the questions that need answering.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the entire first series of Bodyguard.

1. What next for Sergeant David Budd?

Richard Madden as Sergeant David Budd (Picture: BBC)

At the end of Sunday’s series finale, Budd (Madden) had foiled a terror plot, was opening up about his demons and spending more time with his family.

Given just how many times he had been shot at/punched/bombed/hooked up to a suicide vest throughout the series, the guy needed a break. But what will be his next move?

The media attention that might come after his heroics would surely prevent his return as a personal protection officer for a politician, as he did for home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), but perhaps he could find more lucrative security work elsewhere?

He can’t rely on that police pension forever, and at some point he’s going to have to pay the bills – might that mean a venture into a lucrative but dodgy area of protection, involving some very wealthy, but very scary, clients?

2. Is Julia Montague still alive?

No. Next question please.

3. What about Anne Sampson?

Gina McKee as Commander Anne Sampson (Picture: BBC)

At the beginning of Episode 6, it was hinted that Metropolitan Police Commander Anne Sampson (Gina McKee) had some past links to crime boss Luke Aitkens (Matt Stokoe), who planted the bomb that killed the home secretary.

That all went away when it emerged that Budd’s superior, Chief Superintendent Lorraine Craddock (Pippa Haywood) was the police mole feeding Aitkens information, but has Sampson been let off the hook?

A new series might well explore her potentially shady past.

4. Who is Vicky’s boyfriend?

Sophie Rundle as Vicky Budd (Picture: BBC)

