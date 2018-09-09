'Bodyguard' recap: The story so far of the hit BBC drama

It’s the TV series that has made watercoolers cool again, so here’s a reminder of what’s happened so far in Bodyguard.

Written by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard has attracted more than 10 million viewers.

Ahead of the broadcast of episode 4 of the BBC drama on Sunday night, check out this timely recap of why it has become the most talked about show on TV.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers of Episodes 1 to 3 of Bodyguard.

Episode 1

Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) foiled a terror attack on a train (Picture: BBC) More

Easily the most riveting 20 minutes of television this year, terrestrial or otherwise, Bodyguard opened with a bang. Except, there was no bang.

Police sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) was the right person in the right place at the right time when he foiled a terror attack on a train from Glasgow to London by talking down would-be suicide bomber Nadia (Anjli Mohindra), whose husband had locked her in a carriage toilet wearing a vest packed with explosives.

Budd’s reward for his cool head is a leap into politics – he is tasked with the role of personal protection officer (PPO) to home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), an ardent supporter of increased security measures as well as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Her ex-husband, and the government chief whip, Roger Penhaligon (Nicholas Gleaves), believes Montague is using the ongoing battle against terror for her own political ambitions – it is rumoured she wants to become prime minister. She is trying to push the latest version of RIPA (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act) through parliament, even though its opponents brand it a “snooper’s charter”.

The controversial home secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) (Picture: BBC) More

Away from bodyguarding, Budd is trying to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Afghanistan and his deteriorating relationship with his estranged wife, Vicky (Sophie Rundle), with whom he has two children.

Budd meets ex-army pal Andy Apsted (Tom Brooke), who is angry he’s now protecting a politician, saying they were the people who sent them to war.

Episode 2

Police Commander Anne Sampson (Gina McKee) has a job for Budd (Picture: BBC) More

In the fallout from Budd’s train heroics, Montague is told by the head of MI5 Stephen Hunter-Dunn (Stuart Bowman) that it has intelligence that the police officer’s children’s school is a potential terror target.

Montague keeps the information to herself, and to keep MI5 onside, hands them control of the investigation into the train plot, much to the annoyance of the police, headed by Commander Anne Sampson (Gina McKee).

