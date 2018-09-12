Bodyguard star has odds of becoming new Bond slashed

From Digital Spy

Richard Madden is now being linked to the role of James Bond, thanks to his part in Bodyguard.

After his appearance as Sergeant David Budd in the BBC action thriller, the odds of Madden taking over from Daniel Craig's 007 have been dramatically slashed. Some bookmakers are offering a 10/1 chance.

Bodyguard writer Jed Mercurio seemingly wouldn't be surprised if Madden became Bond, as he reckons he's destined "for bigger things".

"He's the genuine article, a real leading man. And I think this role has put him very much in the spotlight for bigger things. So the practicality may be that we have to work round his availability, if we are lucky enough to get him back [for a second season]," Mercurio told the Radio Times.

Last month, it was announced that Danny Boyle had left Bond 25 due to "creative differences", and he was shortly followed by writer John Hodge.

It seems likely that the new movie will be delayed, especially after Daniel Craig signed up to shoot another movie in November with Rian Johnson.

Earlier this month, it was reported that producers MGM and Eon were looking at three directors to replace Boyle – including SJ Clarkson, who could become the first female director in the franchise if she gets the job.

Bond 25 is currently scheduled for release in US cinemas on November 9, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in the UK. Production is currently due to start in December.

