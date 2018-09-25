'Bodyguard' viewers are convinced they saw Julia Montague in series finale

Sometimes it’s just better to let things go.

But thanks to the makers of BBC drama Bodyguard deciding not to show the cold, dead body of Keeley Hawes’ Home Secretary Julia Montague following her assassination, fans of the show are starting to see her everywhere.

Most notably, fans reckon they spotted her in a second floor window in the tumultuous showdown between Richard Madden’s David Budd and his boss Lorraine Craddock in Sunday night’s finale.

(Credit: BBC) More

And while it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to spot that it’s not her (but then who was it?), for some there is a light that never goes out.

#bodyguard who was the woman at the window who called the Rozzers…. was it Julia?? Please let there be a second series. — Janet Ellis (@kazbahellis) September 24, 2018





But who was in the upstairs window when Budd confronted his boss and Aiken?!!!! #bodyguard #wasitjulia? — Gemma Monaghan (@GemsMona) September 23, 2018





#Bodyguard. Brilliant finale although I honestly thought Julia was looking from the window above Craddock’s home. Don’t know why!! Just hoped she’d come back from the dead!! — Sonia_Scrimshire (@ScrimsNo1) September 23, 2018





WHO WAS IN THE WINDOW?!?!?! WAS IT MY GIRL JULIA ?!?!?!? #bodyguard — Lois Hutchinson (@No1Lois) September 23, 2018





In the scene with Luke and Lorraine… Did anyone else think the person at the window above the garage might be Julia?#Bodyguard — Pippa Moss (@PIPPAaM) September 23, 2018





It’s emerged that a colossal 12.6 million people tuned in to see the final episode of the show, taking in figures from iPlayer.

The figure puts the show in the top five highest-rated shows of the past decade, on any channel.

The episode was tucked in behind climactic episodes of Sherlock, Doctor Who, Coronation Street, and EastEnders, which scored the top spot, bringing in 16.41 million viewers in February, 2010, the 25th anniversary live episode.

Jed Mercurio has already teased that the show, which found Madden playing a close security officer with PTSD who stumbles on a conspiracy to assassinate the home secretary, could run and run.

“It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth,” he told The Sun.

“If the ratings hadn’t been quite so high, then possibly everybody involved including the BBC would have said, ‘Well that was a nice little series but we’re just going to leave it at that and there won’t be any more’.

“So you are a hostage to fortune in that sense. And we do feel very privileged and fortunate that there’s been such a response that it gives us that opportunity to at least think about doing more.”

Read more

Bodyguard – episode six recap

12.6 million tune in for Bodyguard finale

Bodyguard: Questions that need answering



