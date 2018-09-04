Bodyguard viewers think they know who set off the bomb

Morgan Jeffery
BBC One's Bodyguard left viewers stunned on Sunday night with a third episode that ended, quite literally, on a bang.

Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) was left fighting for her life when a bomb went off at a political conference, leaving fans to wonder (a) if she'd survive and (b) who detonated the device.

The obvious candidate would be Montague's PR adviser Tahir Mahmood (Shubham Saraf), who apparently delivered the suitcase bomb that took out the RIPA '18 conference.

Then again, it was Julia's snivelly special advisor Rob Macdonald (Paul Ready) who handed Tahir the case which may or may not have been laced with explosive. So is Rob the real villain?

Eagle-eyed viewers actually have another theory that could potentially exonerate both Tahir and Rob...

Moments before the bomb went off, protection officer Kim (Claire-Louise Cordwell) raced towards Montague, who was on stage delivering a speech.

The natural assumption would be that Kim spotted Tahir (or someone else) on stage about to set off a bomb and dashed for the stage in order to protect Montague.

But some Bodyguard fans are speculating that Kim might've actually been a double agent, that she was the one carrying an explosive, and that David Budd (Richard Madden) was actually running to the stage to stop her.









Was straight-talking Kim a mole? We'll have to wait until at least Sunday night to find out, but Bodyguard writer Jed Mercurio has fanned the flames of speculation by revealing that there was a very specific reason why we didn't see what was inside Tahir's briefcase when he showed the contents to David Budd.



Maybe it was Tahir, after all? Maybe David saw a bomb in the case and allowed the attack to go ahead?

Then again, if Mercurio and co. at one point had to weigh up whether or not to show us the case's contents, surely there can't have been a bomb inside? Revealing the device would have given the game away, so they'd never have considered revealing it?

Safest approach right now... trust no-one. Not even Budd's two kids. What with Bodyguard's relentless story twists, they're probably a pair of evil masterminds.

Bodyguard continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

