How 'Bohemian Rhapsody' crafted the historic recording of the iconic title song

Many of the moments put to film delved into the history of the band fans have never seen before, including the recording session at Rockfield farm, which produced hit record A Night at the Opera and the title song, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” From its guitar riff to its operatic section to its six-minute running time, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was an eclectic mix of musical experiments.

Bohemian Rhapsody the film takes us inside the recording process, turning a recording session that spanned multiple days into a musical montage that gives us a sense of the inventiveness and absurdity of creating one of Queen’s most beloved songs. EW called up stars Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Joe Mazzello (John Deacon), and Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), as well as costume designer Julian Day and cinematographer Tom Sigel to get the details on how they turned this fantasy into a real-life experience for viewers around the world.

As a song, “Bohemian Rhapsody” plays a role throughout the film, appearing in early scenes as a melody Freddie (Rami Malek) is tinkering with and making a reprise as part of the band’s triumphant performance at Live Aid. But nailing the story of how the song came to be, what it was like recording it, and then trying to sell it to record executives needed to be a central scene in the film.

Newton Thomas Sigel (Cinematographer): “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the underlying metaphor and the thematic background of the movie in a lot of ways.

Gwilym Lee (Brian May): We started the whole shoot by doing the Live Aid sequence and the beginning of Live Aid is “Bohemian Rhapsody” so we’d done the entire journey of that song in the space of a few weeks. “Bohemian Rhapsody” as it was performed in Live Aid was one of their crowning moments and kicks off what has become one of the greatest live performances of all time. We found ourselves a few weeks later at this farm having to imagine this song didn’t exist and go through the process of creating it.

Sigel: It is meant to show the process of not only creating and recording a song in the way that the band worked together as a unit, but also to give some sense of how “Bohemian Rhapsody” was really unlike any rock song of its time. It utilized over-dubbing to a level that had hardly ever been done before. It introduced everything from hard rock guitar to virtually a cappella operatic vocals to esoteric lyrics to a ballad. We looked for that visual evolution in that sequence.

Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor): It was a privilege to be part of recreating that story of how it came to be. They called it “Fred’s Thing” for the majority of while they were recording it until they came up with the name. Queen was very experimental, always trying new things, and in this instance in particular, the band placed their faith in Freddie and ran with his ideas.

Sigel: The sequence is like an overlay the way that the tracks were overlaid in the way that it’s constructed. You see Freddie trying to communicate to the rest of the band what he’s doing, the shots get a little quicker and more chaotic and more wacky as it concludes.

Spanning multiple decades, the film marks the fashion trends of the 1970s and 80s, reveling in the unique rock star threads of Queen. Establishing the band’s psyche at Rockfield farm and the mindset it took to produce this song started with the clothes.

Julian Day (costume designer): They went to record in Monmouth which is in the middle of Wales, which is in the complete opposite of London. It’s very rural; it’s a real farming community. I wanted to make them look like they felt really out-of-place. They’re wearing their high heels and fur coats and very London-oriented clothing. That’s where I started off from, and over the days that it happened, they slightly loosen up and become a little bit more rural, a bit more chilled out.

Hardy: [I’m in] a big fur coat, it’s so flamboyant and [I’m] out there in my heels as well, walking into this farm…It was surreal. I grew up in the countryside so I’m familiar with [it] but being there in flamboyant ‘70s costumes was something else entirely.

Day: I really love Freddie when he arrives, when he’s in the white t-shirt, the white shoes, the white satin trousers and the yellow and green striped jacket because it’s so incongruous to the surroundings. As the lead, [he’s] the sexy looking guy. Brian was very much the slightly tonier guy. Very stylish. Roger and Deaky were the more fun elements, what people think the essence of the ‘70s is. A bit more flamboyant in that ‘70s way. Deaky wears the pair of jeans that are made out of waistbands of jeans and a matching jacket. You see the chicken and [Roger is] almost like dressed as a chicken. Like a very preening cockerel.

