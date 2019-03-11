'Bohemian Rhapsody' sequel plans reportedly being 'heavily discussed'

Fans of last year’s award-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody may be in for a treat, as the prospect of a sequel to the blockbuster biopic is apparently a very real possibility.

According to a new interview with a director of several Queen music videos, the idea of a sequel is currently something that is being discussed by the band and the people associated with them.

Rudi Dolezal shot the videos for some of Queen’s biggest hits, including Seven Seas of Rhye and One Vision, as well as becoming a close personal friend of Freddie Mercury.

The 61-year-old director told Page Six about the potential sequel while discussing Jim Beach, who was the band’s manager and is played in the film by British actor Tom Hollander.

“I’m sure he [Beach] plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid,” Dolezal said, adding the follow-up film is “being heavily discussed in the Queen family”.

Bohemian Rhapsody followed Queen from their formation in the 1970s through to their iconic performance at the Live Aid concert in 1985, several years before Mercury passed away in 1991.

The film was a global smash hit last year, earning $876m (£669m) at the worldwide box office, becoming the most successful music biopic of all time.

Controversy followed the movie throughout its long gestation period, with the role of Mercury originally filled by Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen, with Ben Whishaw also attached to the part before Malek was hired.

The film was dogged by further scandal when director Bryan Singer was fired from the set and replaced with Dexter Fletcher. Historic sexual abuse allegations against Singer arose after the movie was released, with BAFTA removing his name from the movie’s Outstanding British Film nomination.

Bohemian Rhapsody went on to win four Oscars, including Best Actor for Rami Malek. It was also nominated for Best Picture, but lost out to Green Book.



