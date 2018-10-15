Bohemian Rhapsody star says he felt he had to take on lead role

From Digital Spy

It's been a rocky road to the screen for Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

After years in development hell, during which time Sacha Baron Cohen was cast as Mercury before leaving over creative differences with Brian May, the project finally began filming last year with X-Men's Bryan Singer directing and Mr Robot's Rami Malek in the lead role.

Then, near the end of filming, Singer was fired after failing to return to set on time from a Thanksgiving break, and Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) saw out the last few weeks of filming (Singer will keep the sole director's credit on the final film).

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is a glorified Wikipedia entry but Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury (and wears his wonderful costumes) with incredible gusto - Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 7, 2018







How do you turn an ok movie into a good one? Five words: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. #BohemianRhapsody - Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) October 8, 2018





This doesn't seem surprising given Malek's commitment to the role, something he recently discussed in an interview with The Guardian.

His response to being offered the chance to play one of rock's greatest frontmen? "I must do this.

"[It's] kind of a gun-to-the-head moment. What do you do? And I like to think if it's a fight or flight situation, I'm going to fight."

Malek went on to talk about a dinner he had with Queen guitarist Brian May (also a co-producer on the film) and Kinks singer Ray Davies, and the stories the two traded about Mercury.

Malek's rising star has come at the cost of his breakout show, Mr Robot, with the USA network confirming that its fourth season will be its last.

However, series creator Sam Esmail is collaborating with Malek on the big screen with spy thriller American Radical.

Esmail said: "Since day one, I've been building toward one conclusion - and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here."

