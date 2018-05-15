'Bohemian Rhapsody' teaser trailer arrives and Rami Malek is on regal form as Freddie Mercury

The first teaser trailer forBohemian Rhapsody has arrived and it will rock you.

The Queen biopic centres on lead singer Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek, and the band’s monumental rise to fame.

It also delves into the tragic personal life of Mercury, who died of HIV aged 45, and how his hedonistic lifestyle nearly caused Queen to split up.

The film also traces the moments that led to their iconic reunion at Live Aid at Wembley Arena, which was arguably the band’s most legendary performance.

The first poster for Bohemian Rhapsody has arrived More

The trailer shows Malek in a plethora of Freddie looks, from when the band first got together, to the recording of the song that lends itself to the film’s title, and all the way to Wembley.

Ben Hardy plays drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee stars as lead guitarist Brian May, and Joseph Mazzello performs as bass guitarist John Deacon.

The film was originally directed by Bryan Singer but he was reportedly fired from the production after complaints about his onset behaviour, turning up late and arguments with Malek.

British director Dexter Fletcher – known for Sunshine on Leith and Eddie the Eagle – was brought in to replace him.

Bohemian Rhapsody is in cinemas October 24

