'Bond 25' has a location, and it’s stunning

Details on Bond 25 are harder to find than a rogue MI5 agent, but some fresh intel has landed across our desk, and it’s pretty exciting.

Variety have revealed that a significant Bond 25 sequence will take place in the ancient southern Italian town of Matera. It’s a return to Italy for 007, who last hung out there in Spectre (that movie’s high speed boat chase took place in Rome).

We already know the film will shoot in Jamaica and Norway (on a frozen lake, no less), so the film’s shaping up to be exactly as globe-trotting as every other Bond flick.

Read more: Spy movie myths debunked by a real life spy

Sources are saying that the town will be the focus of the prologue sequence, so the town’s 60k residents had better brace themselves for a major action set-piece. Preparations to accommodate 500 production people are said to be already underway for a late-July shoot.

Casting for the new James Bond movie remains to be ironed out, but a prominent part is set to be played by the ancient southern Italian town of Matera, Variety has learned. More

Matera is a stunning location, and will make for a memorable opening – that is, if Variety’s sources are right.

Line producer Enzo Sisti, who is in charge of the Italian leg of the Bond 25 shoot, said that a ‘big production is coming to Matera’ but didn’t confirm that’s the next Bond film. Eon Productions, which is producing Bond 25 with MGM, did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Read more: Bond 25 moved to April 2020

But with Eon typically tight-lipped when it comes to this stuff, that probably doesn’t mean anything.

And we’ll take any scoops right now. Especially considering all we know about this film – which was originally scheduled for release this year when Danny Boyle was directing – is that it’ll star Daniel Craig, it’ll be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and it’ll probably be about spies or something.

Bond 25 will be released on 8 April, 2020 and we can’t ruddy wait.



