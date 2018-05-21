Brad Pitt made Ryan Reynolds do one demeaning thing in exchange for 'Deadpool 2' cameo

Warning: Deadpool 2 spoilers below

It wasn’t a prank, per se. That’s Pitt-Clooney ground.

But Brad Pitt did make one very specific, semi-demeaning request of the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, before agreeing to make his surprise, split-second cameo as X-Force recruit the Vanisher in the new superhero hit Deadpool 2.

“He said ‘I want a hand-delivered Starbucks coffee from Ryan Reynolds himself,'” Rhett Reese told Yahoo Entertainment last week when he stopped by our Los Angeles studios with his co-writer, Paul Wernick (watch above).

Director David Leitch got even more specific: “I think it was a double-wet cappuccino,” he recalled.

It sounds as if Reynolds could’ve gotten away without the coffee errand, though. “On the day, Ryan delivered it, and Brad had kind of forgotten about it,” Reese said. “He gets this coffee and goes, ‘Oh my God. I forgot I asked for that.'”

Pitt didn’t ask for much money, either. The A-lister “worked for scale” on the film, meaning the minimum he could accept as a member of the Screen Actors Guild, which IndieWire notes would have been less than $1,000.

Pitt, it turns out, isn’t the only George Clooney pal and Ocean’s 11 alum to cameo in Deadpool 2. While Pitt’s quick appearance is very much identifiable, Reese and Wernick revealed with pride that none of the “thousands” of people who’d screened the movie prior to its release had spotted a heavily made-up Matt Damon, who appears alongside Alan Tudyk as a redneck whose toilet paper manifesto is interrupted by a time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin).

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters. Watch the filmmakers talk about Damon’s top secret cameo:

