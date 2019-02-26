Bradley Cooper Wasn't the Only Celeb to Bring His Mom to the Oscars

From Harper's BAZAAR

Walking the red carpet is a time-honored tradition at the Oscars, and who you walk it with is no laughing matter. These actors may be critically-acclaimed and Academy Award nominees, but everyone needs their mother from time to time. So it only makes sense that some of Sunday's biggest stars brought the women who raised them along as their dates.

Michael B. Jordan

In a pre-Oscars Instagram post, the Black Panther actor let his fans know even before he arrived on the red carpet who he'd be bringing as his date.









Regina King

The nominee and winner for Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk thanked her mother in the front row with tears in her eyes.

“I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone.” - the divine Miss @ReginaKing, as the camera cut to her tearful date: her mom #oscars pic.twitter.com/VA36xjuq21 - shauna (@goldengateblond) February 25, 2019

Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction," the star said.



Bradley Cooper

A Star is Born's Bradley Cooper walked the red carpet with two women on his arm: girlfriend Irina Shayk, and the woman who caught an equal amount of attention, his mother. Look at her-tan, shades, and all.





Amy Adams

For the Vice actress, the Oscars was a family affair. Adams was joined on the carpet by her mother and sisters. "It's my first time bringing them and it's super exciting and I'm looking forward to us having a really fun time tonight," the actress said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



I can’t get over how much Amy Adams sisters look like her. And how young her mom looks. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bTgHDuhkO9 - Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) February 25, 2019

During ABC's Red Carpet Pre-Show, Adams spoke to Maria Menounos with her sisters and mother beside her. According to THR, when asked how proud she is of her daughter, Amy’s mother replied, “There’s not even words. Amy’s just amazing.”

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma actress made history at Sunday's Oscars; Aparicio is the first indigenous woman to be nominated for an Oscar. It only makes sense she bring her mom along to celebrate.







A remarkable moment: An indigenous preK teacher from a far-flung Mexican town, up 4 Best Actress, w/her mother, a domestic worker, walking hand in hand on one of the world’s most powerful and impenetrable stages: the #oscars⁠ ⁠ red carpet. @YalitzaAparicio #roma pic.twitter.com/b1b1u6IGRX - Esmeralda Bermudez 🦅 (@LATbermudez) February 25, 2019





In an interview with BAZAAR.com, Aparicio opened up about her mother's impact on her work on the film: “She [my mother] is a domestic worker as well, and she would tell me of the children of the family she worked for, things like, ‘No, they are my children too,’ or, ‘It is also my family' … She took care of those children as much as she took care of us and she looked out for that family as she looked out for our family.

Charlize Theron

Theron debuted a drastic new look when she hit Sunday's carpet, but we couldn't help but notice the woman on her arm during her red carpet appearance.





Charlize Theron brought her mom as her date to the #Oscars, and their relationship is like no other. #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/6Kob3ZgEzi - E! News (@enews) February 25, 2019