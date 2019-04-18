Bran Stark From Game Of Thrones Reveals The Secret Behind His Creepy Stare

Bran Stark’s creepy staring in Monday’s Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones set the internet alight.

But actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays the Three-Eyed Raven in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, revealed the look is essentially down to him not wearing glasses or contact lenses during filming.

“I’m getting good at this kind of intense stare, but it’s actually aided by the fact that I’m completely blind when I’m on set,” Hempstead Wright told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night.

Hempstead Wright recalled the time that Sophie Turner, who plays his on-screen sibling Sansa Stark, told him that she felt as if he was staring into her soul.

He replied: “I can’t see you, that’s why.”

Isaaac wouldn’t directly answer Kimmel’s question about the fan theory that his character is really the Night King, only cryptically telling the comedian that the Three-Eyed Raven was “definitely on the side of the living”.

He also shared stories about accidentally dropping “a massive spoiler” during a math lesson and receiving the talk about sex ahead of filming his first scenes.

Check out the interview above.

This article originally appeared in HuffPost US.

READ MORE...