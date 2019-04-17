Bran Stark theories: What Bran's visions tell us about the ending of Game of Thrones

Of all the Game of Thrones storylines, Bran Stark’s has been the most sedentary – and that’s not just because he can’t actually walk. He has spent most of the show being dragged across an icy wasteland, hugging old trees. Sometimes, though, these mystical old roots have born fruitful visions that may well determine the outcome of the show

Through Bran, we’ve learned that Jon is the legitimate son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, and how Hodor got his name. There have also been brief visions of the Mad King, and Daenerys flying over King’s Landing.

Armed with a handful of groundbreaking revelations, Bran (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) has reunited with his siblings at Winterfell. He has already been instrumental in exposing Littlefinger’s duplicitous attempts to drive Sansa and Arya apart. It’s clear that this ponderous plotline is going to finally prove fruitful, and give the Starks an advantage over their enemies.

There are many Bran Stark theories bubbling around in anticipation of how season eight (and his massively creeping snow-lurking) will end, so here is your guide to navigate them.

Bran will build the Wall

According to Stark family legend, an ancestor called Bran the Builder raised the Wall years ago to protect the realm from the White Walkers. Could this Bran actually be the same as our Three-Eyed Raven? We need only be reminded of poor Hodor’s fate to realise that Bran can influence the past, and one theory is that Bran will use this ability to build the wall.

Bran changed history when he warged into Hodor in the now infamous Hold the Door episode Credit: HBO More

In the very first book, Old Nan offers to tell Bran the story of Bran the Builder and the construction of the wall. She is always insisting that this tale was his favourite. Except it never was. Bran wonders if he is confusing her with another Bran – perhaps his uncle and namesake, Brandon. “She had lived so long, Mother had told him once, that all the Brandon Starks had become one person in her head.”

There’s a telling line in George RR Martin’s literature, when Bran tells Old Nan that he hates her “stupid stories” she retorts: “No, my little lord, not mine. The stories are before me and after me, before you too.” So, perhaps Bran is operating within a closed timeloop, and is destined to make sure all events that we’ve seen happening in the show, actually take place by travelling back in time.

It’s also possible that the Three-Eyed Raven put in place measures to ensure the young Bran was well aware of the story of Bran the builder, in order to make sure he would know how and when to build the wall.

Some choose to take this theory one step further, and think that the current-day Bran Stark might be every single Brandon Stark throughout history, including his uncle. This would mean Bran could make sure events pan out exactly in an order to help in the Great War against the White Walkers. Bran the Builder, can he fix it? Possibly.

Story continues