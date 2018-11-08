Breaking Bad sequel movie to bring back main character

From Digital Spy





Breaking Bad fans have been campaigning for years for Jesse Pinkman to cameo on prequel series Better Call Saul - will giving the character his own movie suffice, instead?

That's the latest, following news that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is working on a two-hour film called Greenbrier, according to The Hollywood Reporter – though we don't know if it will be released in cinemas or made for TV.

It was reported that the plot would center around "the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom". According to /Film, that kidnapped man is none other than meth dealer Jesse Pinkman!

Aaron Paul has reportedly signed up to lead a proper sequel to Breaking Bad finale 'Felina', that will pick after Jesse was freed by a seemingly-dying Walter White from the neo-Nazi thugs who'd kidnapped him.

Gilligan will apparently write the script, executive produce and potentially direct, while Saul executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein are said to be attached.

This direct sequel to Breaking Bad is especially interesting since Gilligan opened up to Digital Spy only a few months ago about where he saw Jesse's life heading after the finale.

"There could have been police right around the next corner," Gilligan said. "Or there could have been an unfettered, free future for him.

"I personally would like to think he got away, because he paid his dues tenfold. I like to believe he got away. I don't really know in terms of what he should be doing as a career.

"I just hope he would get away, and meet somebody nice, and not be a criminal anymore and not face those horrors that he faced. I always liked that character. I always had a soft spot for him."

Aaron Paul, who has just joined the cast of Westworld, also chatted with us recently about his own thoughts about what happened to Jesse after Breaking Bad.

"I'd like to think he's living peacefully somewhere in maybe New Zealand or Canada, making stuff with his hands," the Welcome Home actor suggested. "But the truth is his fingerprints are all over that massacre, and he's being hunted.

"Who knows, maybe he'll make an appearance on Better Call Saul. We've definitely raised our hands. Anything that [creator] Vince Gilligan asks of any of us, we would just happily say yes, really no matter what it was. Just because we have such faith in him, we know he will steer us."