‘Breaking Bad’ Movie In The Works From Series Creator Vince Gilligan

The Emmy-winning AMC drama Breaking Bad is getting another franchise expansion, with a film that has been quietly been put together for a mid-November through early February shoot in New Mexico. It would join prequel series Better Call Saul.

It is through the New Mexico Film Office that word of the secret project made it to the Albuquerque Journal. No one would comment, but I hear the film is written and will be directed by Breaking Bad creator/executive producer Vince Gilligan, who also co-created and executive produces Better Call Saul.

I hear deals are still being made by Sony for the project, which could be a done as a feature if the producers go down that route or could become a TV film/miniseries if it is sold to a TV network or a streaming platform.

This is envisioned as a standalone installment in the Breaking Bad franchise that lives in the Breaking Bad universe. It is unclear whether cast members from the original series, led by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, would return for the film, but I hear the hope is that deals will close for actors to reprise their roles. Set to return are producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein who have worked with Gilligan both on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The original series ran for five seasons and quickly became a TV phenomenon, spawning the successful prequel series, Better Call Saul, both of which have aired on AMC.

A project by the name of Greenbriar — possibly a code name — is set to star production in mid-November in Albuquerque, according to the New Mexico Film Office. The logline, reported by the Journal, follows the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.

