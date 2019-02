The actress plays the first female Marvel superhero to have a standalone movie.

Brie Larson will be joined by Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law when she flies into London for the premiere of Captain Marvel on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner plays Carol Danvers, the air force pilot turned superhero in the long-anticipated comic book film.

Discover what makes a hero. #CaptainMarvel lands in cinemas two weeks from today. pic.twitter.com/M8bg0dKREv — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) February 22, 2019

It is the first Marvel film to centre on a female superhero and the first to be co-directed by a woman.

Jackson reprises his role of Nick Fury for the film, set in the 1990s, while Law’s role remains something of a mystery.

When he was first cast it was reported he would be playing Danvers’ mentor Dr Walter Lawson, the human identity of warrior Mar-Vell, but it has since been mooted he would be playing Yon-Rogg, Danvers’ superior in the Kree Empire’s Starforce team.

Larson, Jackson and Law will be joined at the premiere at Curzon Mayfair by co-stars Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan and writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Captain Marvel opens in UK cinemas on March 8.