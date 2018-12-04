Brie Larson suits up in the new 'Captain Marvel' trailer

No sooner has Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers got her super-suit in the new Captain Marvel trailer, she’s beating up pensioners on the subway.

Turns out she was punching that old lady from the first trailer for a very good reason.

In this second look at the forthcoming prequel chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Samuel L. Jackson’s (considerably de-aged) Nick Fury explains the galactic landscape to her.

She’s a Kree, and the bad guys – presumably not all old ladies – are the Skrulls, with the two warring races battling it out on Earth.

However, as the trailer details, she wasn’t always thus. Found by the Kree following a ‘near-death’ experience, she was taken to their home world and made ‘one of us’, explains Annette Bening’s ‘mother’ character (thus far unnamed).

Given some kind of Kree blood transfusion, she’s made ‘stronger, superior’, before encountering Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos the Untamed, the shapeshifter who’s leading the assault on Earth.

There’s a lot riding on this movie.

