A brief history of 'Predator'

With the latest Predator movie, The Predator, arriving in cinemas next month, it’s worth taking a look back at how we got to this point.

Fusing a men-on-a-mission movie with the idea of a creature picking them off one by one like a big game hunter from a world beyond our own, 1987’s Predator has seared itself into the imagination of audiences, brought the world one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time, and spawned a series of films.

The Predator movies began life with sibling screenwriters Jim and John Thomas, who had an idea for a script called “Hunter”. While there is an apocryphal story floating around that the Thomas siblings had dreamt up the basic idea upon hearing a joke that a new Rocky movie should see him taking on an alien, they were actually fascinated with the idea of turning the concept of hunting on its head, where an extra-terrestrial tracks down the best targets, as opposed to humans having the upper hand.

Through a combination of luck and smart thinking, they were able to get it in front of people at 20th Century Fox, where it ended up landing on the desk of John Davis.

“I was an executive at the time,” he recalls. “And we all read the script. And it was great.” Davis passed the script on to a friend of his named Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose film career had started to heat up thanks to films like The Terminator and Commando. He encouraged Schwarzenegger to read the script, which the actor loved.

With the studio agreeing to make the movie, Davis began gathering the other elements, including director John McTiernan (hired off the back of his work on 1986’s Nomads) and a cast full of tough guys. Joining Schwarzenegger on the team of military types for what they initially think is a hostage retrieval situation, were Carl Weathers, Bill Duke, Sonny Landham, Jesse Ventura, and a young man with acting ambitions and a big writing credit on Lethal Weapon to his name called Shane Black.

What followed was a shoot that has gone down as legend… with stories of gyms built in hotel ballrooms, muscle-measuring contests, and plenty of challenges. “We shot in Puerto Vallarta,” recalls Davis. “We stayed at the Camino Royale, which is a really great resort hotel. And we would drive 20 or 30 minutes into the jungle. There was dysentery from time to time, but we smoked a lot of cigars.” Aside from health issues and problems with that original location’s foliage, one other lurking factor played into the effort. “We didn’t finish the movie,” Davis explains. “We only shot two-thirds of it and ran out of money. We showed it to the head of the studio, and he says, ‘well, there’s only two-thirds of a movie here!’ And we said ‘yeah, we didn’t shoot anymore.’ He says, ‘well go back and finish it.’”

The other major challenge for the film was finding the right monster. Numerous versions of the Predator had been suggested and rejected, and even during production, a plan to have Jean-Claude Van Damme (long before his more famous action star days) play the creature were scrapped due to a combination of many factors. Over one weekend, effects expert Stan Winston and his team created the iconic look of the alien that still stands today – with the towering Kevin Peter Hall bringing the necessary energy and commanding presence to the role.

