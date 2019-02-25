The Brits who won Oscars at the 2019 Academy Awards

It was a good night for Olivia Colman but a bad one for Glenn Close.

There were five British wins at the Oscars, including one of the top prizes of the night as Olivia Colman won the award for best actress.

It marks a drop of one from last year’s ceremony, where Britons won six of the accolades, but is still a step up from 2017 which was the worst year for British talent in a decade with just one win.

Colman was the shock winner of the leading actress prize for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, fending off competition from frontrunner Glenn Close for The Wife.

She is the only British winner of one of the main acting prizes, despite representatives in each of the categories with Christian Bale nominated for best actor in Vice, Richard E Grant up for best supporting actor in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Rachel Weisz nominated for best supporting actress in The Favourite.

MCX429. Los Angeles (United States), 25/02/2019.- Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga pose with the Oscar for Music (Original Song) for ‘Shallow’ in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT More

DJ, songwriter and record producer Mark Ronson won the original song accolade for Shallow from A Star Is Born, alongside American co-writers Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

91st Academy Awards – Oscars Governors Ball – Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Brian May of Queen reacts with Paul Massey, winner of Achievement in sound mixing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni More

Sound engineer Paul Massey took the sound mixing prize for Bohemian Rhapsody alongside John Casali and Tim Cavagin.

Nina Hartstone, left, and John Warhurst kiss their awards for best sound editing for Bohemian Rhapsody (Jordan Strauss/AP) More

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone won the sound editing gong, also for the Queen film.

91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 – Paul Lambert and J. D. Schwalm (R). REUTERS/Danny Moloshok More

Special effects supervisor Paul Lambert won his second Oscar in a row for visual effects, this time for First Man.

He won the award last year for his work on Blade Runner 2049.

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated all the British winners, calling them “great ambassadors for British culture”.

"Congratulations to Olivia Colman and all of the British winners and nominees at #Oscars2019. You are great ambassadors for British culture on the global stage." – PM @Theresa_May — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 25, 2019









Read more

Green Book win prompts more controversy

Oscars 2019: All the winners

Olivia Colman wins Best Actress