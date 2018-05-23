‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Boss on 30-Hour Cancellation, Revival, Planning the End

To say last week was a glass cage of emotions for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” showrunner Dan Goor would be an understatement. The Andy Samberg-led comedy went from cancelled on Fox to renewed on NBC in a matter of 30 hours thanks to some backdoor finagling from Universal, a handful of interested broadcasters, and a powerful outpouring from fans and A-listers (including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Hamill) on social media.

“A lot of what happened was behind closed doors even to executive producers on the show,” Goor tells Variety of the 13-episosde, sixth-season renewal. “The tell-all I want to read is what [Universal TV president] Pearlena Igbokwe was doing. It seems like she just defied all odds, what she did was so masterful.”

Indeed, as the series was wrapping its fifth-season run Goor and co. were prepared for the end with a special wedding episode that featured Jake (Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) tying the knot, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) meeting a potential love interest in the form of guest star Gina Rodriguez, and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) learning whether he had made commissioner (that last plot point ended on a cliffhanger).

“We knew in the weeks leading up to the upfronts that we were on the bubble. That said we had been on the bubble before and felt optimistic so on some level we all felt like we’d hopefully get renewed. Then a few days beforehand it became scarier and scarier and it felt like the momentum was shifting towards we might not get picked up. And then on that Thursday it became clear that we were not going to get picked up. I got a call from the studio and then the network…it really didn’t hit me as real until I heard the words, ‘Your show is not being picked up.’ It was like, ‘Oh my God’ was echoing in my head,” Goor says, noting that he was learning the news of a potential pickup elsewhere as outlets were reporting it.

But Goor also says they have been “game-planning behind-the-scenes” so he knew there was a chance of getting picked up on another platform.

“That dulled the pain and desperation and made it not feel full final yet. At that point we started figuring out what our options were,” he adds.

When he learned Hulu wasn’t interested in saving his show the way they had previously saved Mindy Kaling’s “The Mindy Project” (which also originated on Fox), Goor admits he worried a bit. But by the end of the week he got a text saying NBC was going to pick up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for one final season.

“I was truly shocked and elated and so happy,” he says, calling out the “deep roots” at NBC, including the fact that series executive producer Mike Schur has two other shows on NBC’s 2018-19 television schedule (“The Good Place,” which is entering its third season, and freshman comedy “Abby’s”).

Here, Goor talks with Variety about what that fifth season finale meant for the show creatively, how “Brooklyn” will adjust from a 22-episode order to 13, and what kind of pressure comes with crafting a series that’s been cancelled and then saved.

What were those 30 hours of limbo like for you?

In this narrative I totally left out that the most surprising and amazing thing, which was the overwhelming and surprising online reaction. It was so warming and it was the most impactful part of the whole experience. Most of Friday was also spent with me pressing refresh on my phone and looking at my Twitter over and over again, and my wife saying, “Can you please put your phone away?” And me saying, “No, this is the only thing that makes me happy!”… [But also] really if nothing else, being able to attend your own funeral and hear that people liked you only to then be resurrected is amazing. Just going to the funeral was so gratifying.

Creatively how does it feel knowing the studio and NBC worked this out without you having to pitch anything — is that liberating or do you now feel more pressure?

I said to my wife, “I feel like there’s a lot of pressure to live up to expectations,” and she was like, “Are you saying you’re going to work harder now?” She was so furious at me. [Laughs.] We always have put tremendous pressure on ourselves to make the show as good as we can make it so I don’t think there’s increased pressure on us. NBC has been incredibly supportive. They know the show they bought and they know us. The strong message we’re getting from them is they want more of the show that we have been doing. And so that’s what we intend to do.

