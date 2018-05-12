‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to Continue on NBC

NBC has picked up “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the network announced Friday.

The decision comes after the cop comedy was canceled at Fox after five seasons.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

More to come…

