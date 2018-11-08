Bros: We faced a “never-ending loop of bulls***” from the press

Matt and Luke Goss, the twin stars of pop sensation Bros, say that the level of hostility they received from tabloids at the height of their fame would be “deemed very inappropriate” by today’s standards.

Matt Goss, now a successful singer in his own right, also praised social media for giving public figures the opportunity to instantly rebuff “absurd” stories that are published about them.

“When we were in Bros, back in the day, there was no social media,” Matt Goss shared while talking on BUILD about the new documentary After The Screaming Stops, in select cinemas tomorrow.

“So, if there was an absurd story – and trust me, there were many absurd stories – you literally had to wait until the next interview so that you could right the wrong of the last interviews, so it was a never-ending loop of bulls***”.

“The hostility that we received then,” adds Luke Goss, who starred in Blade II and Hellboy II, “would be deemed very inappropriate, so I think, yeah, things have changed. [Social media] levels the playing field somewhat, so there’s accountability.”

The new film charts the 2017 comeback of Bros who reformed last year after splitting up in 1992. The film delves into some of the ridiculous tabloid headlines generated around the When Will I Be Famous singers’ heyday, and features a sombre clip of the pair on Terry Wogan with the genial talk show host grilling them on rumours around their split which followed soon after.

The London-born twins forged successful careers on their own over the past 25 years, Matt as a singer, Luke as an actor, but they decided to reform for two huge live dates at the O2 last year.

