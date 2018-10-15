Bryan Singer hits out at Esquire over expected 'negative article' concerning sexual assault allegations

The director of Bohemian Rhapsody has posted a statement defending himself ahead of a “negative article” set to be published by Esquire magazine.

Bryan Singer, who was fired before the completion of the Freddie Mercury biopic, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the piece he claims “rehashes false accusations and bogus lawsuits.”

Singer has been accused of committing child sexual abuse since 1997 though he has never been charged and a number of lawsuits were dismissed because of insufficient evidence.





Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman has filed a lawsuit in the state of Washington against the Singer, alleging that in 2003, aged 17, he was raped by the director.

The X-Men director has been keeping a low profile since December but has come out to defend himself against what he seems to think will be a damning article by the men’s magazine.

Here’s Singer’s statement in full:

I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me. They have contacted my friends, colleagues and people I don’t even know. In today’s’ climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible. This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits. This article will misuse quotes from “sources” that will claim to have “intimate” knowledge of my personal life. It will also attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I’ve either known or met in the past. They will be attempting to tarnish a career I’ve spent 25 years to build. Incidentally, this article has been conviently timed with the release of my film, Bohemian Rhapsody. I am immensly proud of this film and everyone involved.

Singer was fired from the film two weeks before the end of production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. Many reports claimed the decision was made due to lead star Rami Malek and the crew growing tired of his alleged unprofessional behaviour.

It was claimed the director had several clashed with Malek and was showing up to set late on multiple occasions.

More recently, Singer had been linked to directing the Red Sonja movie but that report earned considerable backlash.

Yahoo Movies UK has contacted Esquire for comment.

