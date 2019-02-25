Bryan Singer snubbed in ALL 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Oscar speeches

Bohemian Rhapsody was the biggest winner at the Oscars last night, scooping four gongs in all, including Best Actor for Rami Malek.

But while it’s customary for actors to wax lyrical about their director, the man behind the camera was not mentioned once.

Bryan Singer wasn’t even at the ceremony to help celebrate the awards coming in – it also won for editing and sound – his involvement in the movie now a source of contention for its studio, 20th Century Fox.

Singer was fired from the movie in December 2017, three months after filming began in London, reports at the time citing frequent absences from the film’s set, and clashes with some of its stars, including Malek.

The director said that he was fired after asking for time off to care for his ill mother, and British director Dexter Fletcher was drafted in to finish the last few weeks of the movie’s shoot.

Due to union rules, Singer retained his director credit, and Fletcher is cited as an executive producer.

But that was not the end of the controversies.

As the movie was being promoted and winning Golden Globes and BAFTAs, Singer was once again accused of sexual misconduct in a lengthy expose by The Atlantic.

Two men accused Singer of abusing them when they were both underage, just the latest in a series of accusations of misconduct which have dogged the director since the 90s.

As movie industry magazine The Wrap points out ‘As far as this year’s Academy Awards ceremony was concerned, he may as well have not even existed, much less have been the credited director on a film that earned five nominations and won four statues’.

Singer was also not mentioned during this year’s Golden Globes, where the film won Best Drama and Best Actor, not at the BAFTAs, where it won Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Sound.

