Bryce Dallas Howard talks 'Jurassic World 3' wishes (exclusive)
In many respects, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom boldly takes the franchise to new territory.
Not only is Isla Nublar no more, but the game-changing ending has the dinosaurs being set free to roam the Earth.
With a flock of Pteranodon reaching Las Vegas in the post-credits scene, it’s clear there’s no going back.
Jurassic World lead Bryce Dallas Howard is enthusiastic about how the franchise is moving forward.
“I like the way that it went down. She’s trying to save the dinosaurs and then there comes a point where you have to ask at what cost? Releasing these animals out into a city of unsuspecting civilians – is that the right choice? It’s exciting to see where this story can go from a sci-fi perspective and how Claire is gonna keep on fighting the good fight”.
Indeed, Fallen Kingdom‘s final minutes leaves us with a ton of questions – with the biggest being how the world at large will react to the free dinosaurs – and the ramifications of Claire, Owen and Maisie’s decision will surely be far reaching.
The third instalment will also have to deal with several lingering plot threads, including but not limited to the revelation of Maisie being a clone, geneticist Henry Wu’s (BD Wong) suitcase full of dinosaur DNA, and more.
Howard was careful not to give any specifics on what we might see when Jurassic World 3 rolls around, but she’s hoping that Claire continues to develop in interesting, unpredictable ways.
“I would like to continue to see her evolve and be faced with impossible choices. I would love for everything to come full circle and for all the dinosaur experts to come together. Mostly I’m just really excited to see this movie fully make the transition from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World“.
And while Jeff Goldbum’s Dr Ian Malcolm finally returned to the franchise in Fallen Kingdom, he didn’t share any scenes with the main cast. That’s something Howard would like to rectify in the threequel, along with acting alongside another franchise favourite; “I would love to have a scene with Laura Dern. And Dr Ian Malcolm for sure would be great. Jeff Goldblum is the best”. She’s not wrong.
For JA Bayona – who will hand the directorial reins back to his predecessor (and Fallen Kingdom co-screenwriter) Colin Trevorrow for the trilogy capper currently scheduled for 2021 – the sequel’s conclusion was exciting.
“It takes the story to a different place and you don’t need to fix the world”, he tells Yahoo Movies Uk. “It’s the second episode so it’s not the end of the story. You don’t need to come with a solution. So that was very exciting as the director”.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now available on Digital HD and Blu-Ray.
