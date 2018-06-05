Buffy's Joss Whedon is making his TV comeback

From Digital Spy

Buffy and Firefly's Joss Whedon is coming back to the warm embrace of television after his controversial tenure in the DC Extended Universe.





Whedon will be executive producing Pretty Little Liars network Freeform's female-centric detective series Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective, from BBC America podcast host Siobhan Thompson and Key & Peele's Rebecca Drysdale (via Variety).

As the title suggests, this half-hour dark comedy series is about a Nancy Drew-esque former child sleuth trying to shake relationship drama and addiction as she tries to cracks grim cases that are anything but juvenile.

Freeform is currently developing Pippa Smith with Whedon, and if it picks the show for a full season, it will be the producer's first TV project to make to to air since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. back in 2013.

Whedon was most recently working on a film version of Batgirl for DC, but dropped out of the project in February because he said he lacked inspiration.

"Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realise I really didn't have a story," he explained at the time.

"I'm grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for 'failed'?"

Aside from his Avengers movies, Whedon is perhaps best known for creating enduring classic shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Firefly. Last year, Whedon returned to the Buffy universe for a series of spin-off Giles comics.

