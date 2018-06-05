'Bumblebee' first trailer takes you back to the 80s and the Transformer is not a Rick Astley fan

Paramount has released its first Bumblebee trailer and it takes you back in time to the ’80s when the Autobot first arrived on planet Earth.

The Transformers prequel is set in 1987 and stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie a teen “trying to find her place in the world,” who discovers Bumblebee on the run and hiding out in a junkyard in the small Californian beach town where she lives.

The Autobot is battered and broken but with Charlie’s help soon Bumblebee is back to normal and she releases he isn’t your average Volkswagen Beetle.

The prequel will see Bumblebee face off against a Decepticon able to transform into a red 1971 Plymouth GTX while trying to evade capture from John Cena’s Sector 7 Agent Burns.

In the trailer, we see the Autobot meet Charlie for the first time and discover that he’s not actually a fan of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

Bumblebee is the first Transformers film not to be directed by Michael Bay, instead Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight is taking the helm.

Bumblebee is out in cinemas later this year.

READ MORE

Jason Reitman describes his Hawkeye movie

Marvel’s Quantum Realm explained

Letitia Wright came up with this ‘Black Panther’ line