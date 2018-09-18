Burt Reynolds leaves niece in charge of his estate rather than son

The estate of Burt Reynolds will go to his niece, according to reports, rather than be handled by his only child, his son Quinton.

Documents seen by TMZ from the filing of Reynolds’ will on Monday, confirm that he signed the will in 2011.

Nancy Lee Brown Hess is named as being the representative of Reynold’s estate, and thus in charge of his possessions, which have been placed into trust.

Reynolds states in the documents that Quinton is purposely ‘omitted’ from his estate, due to a separate trust set up for him.

“I intentionally omit him from this, my Last Will and Testament, as I have provided for him during my lifetime in my Declaration of Trust,” he reportedly states.

Nancy released a statement on his death earlier this month, saying: “My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was.”

Reynolds adopted Quinton with his second wife Loni Anderson, who he was married to between 1988 and 1994.

Though their divorce was acrimonious, the couple are said to have become closer in his final years, Anderson saying on his death: “Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for 12 years and Quinton’s father for 30 years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Reynolds called his son his ‘greatest achievement’.

“He’s a wonderful young man and is now working as a camera assistant in Hollywood,” he told Closer.

“He never asked for any help with his career, he did it all himself, and I’m so proud of him. I love him very much.”

Reynolds died on September 6, following a heart attack.

