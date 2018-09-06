Burt Reynolds, rugged leading man of 'Smokey and the Bandit,' 'Boogie Nights' fame, dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, the mustached sex symbol of the 1970s and 1980s, who ruled the box office with good-ol’-boy movies like Smokey and the Bandit and earned the critical praise he so badly desired in Starting Over and Boogie Nights, died Thursday in Florida of cardiac arrest, his agent confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. He was 82.

Reynolds’s niece, Nancy Lee Hess, released a statement calling his passing “totally unexpected.”

“It is with a broken heart that I said goodbye to my uncle today. My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man, who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” she said. “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was.

“So many people have already contacted me, to tell me how they benefitted professionally and personally from my uncles kindness.

Hess concluded, “I want to thank all of his amazing fans who have always supported and cheered him on, through all of the hills and valleys of his life and career. My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love for my uncle, and I ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

As much as Reynolds represented an era, he also stood as a timeless cautionary tale. After a five-year run as Hollywood’s No. 1 male movie star, from 1978 to 1982, Reynolds fell into a funk of flops and personal problems, including unfounded health rumors and a nasty tabloid divorce from TV star Loni Anderson, from which his career never recovered.

Looking back once, Reynolds said he had something no one could take from him: He was “part of film history.”

“You die with that,” Reynolds said. “They can say his career went downhill after that; he made bad films.’ It doesn’t matter.”

(Photo: Getty Images) More

Born Feb. 11, 1936, in Michigan, Reynolds was a Florida State University football player who broke into Hollywood in his early 20s. The early going was rough. He was fired from a studio on either the same day or in the same year, he would alternately recount, as Clint Eastwood: Eastwood was told his Adam’s apple was too big; Reynolds was told he couldn’t act.

His first steady gig, on the TV Western Riverboat, ended when he quit because, he said, “I wasn’t getting along with the star … and I had a stupid part.”

Although he became a regular on the long-running hit show Gunsmoke, Reynolds would chase breakout fame into his mid-30s. The actor credited guest-hosting stints for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show with leading him to two career-changing job offers: a role in Deliverance and a chance to pose for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Published in April 1972, the Cosmo centerfold spread placed a naked but strategically covered Reynolds on a bear rug and put the actor on the map as a sex symbol.

“I can’t believe the chicks are turned on by it,” Reynolds told the Associated Press at the time.

A few months after the magazine hit the stands, Reynolds starred alongside Jon Voight, Ned Beatty, and Ronny Cox in the Deliverance. The 1972 canoe-trip-from-hell drama was a popular and critical hit, scoring three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Around the time Reynolds’s star was ascending, his upper lip was evolving. Clean-shaven during the 1960s, Reynolds began sporting a mustache, off and on, in the early 1970s. (It’s off in Deliverance; it’s on in Cosmo.) By the late 1970s, the mustache was a fixture as much as Reynolds was atop the box-office standings. Hits from the decade included the pro-football comedy Semi-Tough, the prison-football football comedy The Longest Yard, the stuntman adventure Hooper, and the first Smokey and the Bandit crash-’em up, which co-starred Reynolds’s then girlfriend (and the woman he later called the love of his life), Sally Field.

Story Continues